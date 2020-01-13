Homicide investigation opened after body found Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a body was found Sunday afternoon.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, officers and fire medics responded to the 5900 block of Monticello Drive at around 1 p.m. in reference to a report of a deceased person. Once there, they found James Courtney McCord, 32, of Montgomery in a vehicle.
Duckett advises the cause of death was initially unknown, but further investigation and forensic evaluation determined the victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound. No arrests have been made.
Police ask anyone with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.