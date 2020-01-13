Missing senior alert issued for Tallapoosa County woman

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, along with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, has issued a missing senior alert.
According to the ALEA, Judy Jackson Kennebrew, 65, was last seen in the area of Jackson Lane in Tallassee. Officials say she left her home around 6 p.m. on Wednesday and has not returned.
Kennebrew may be suffering from a condition that would impair her judgment. She is described as being 5’3” and weighing 170 pounds. She has a small scar on the bridge of her nose, a square scar on her upper right thigh and a burn/skin graft on the top of her right hand.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Kennebrew, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 825-4164 or call 911.
