Oldest Troy Alumnus celebrates 105th birthday

COFFEE SPRINGS, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University’s oldest alumnus is celebrating her 105th birthday this week.
Rillie Simmons has spent most of her life living in Coffee Springs (Geneva County) where she graduated from high school.
She later went on to get her degree from Troy State Teacher’s College, now known as Troy University.
She started teaching at Bullock school before returning to Coffee Springs and teaching elementary and high school students before retiring after 39 years.
Miss Rillie says one thing has helped her live to see 105. “Living a good Christian life, serving my Savior and reading my Bible every day.”
Miss Rillie’s official birthday is on Thursday, Jan. 16.
