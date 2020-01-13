Opelika police arrest two men on burglary, theft charges

Opelika police arrest two men on burglary, theft charges
Clyde Allen (left) and Robert Lewis Jr. (right), charged with burglary and theft (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | January 13, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 4:54 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men are behind bars after being taken into custody on burglary and theft charges.

Officers responded to Medical Arts Pharmacy in the 100 block of North 20th St. after a business alarm had been set off.

Police discovered that the business had been burglarized.

Officers were able to arrest 36-year-old Clyde Anthony Allen of Bessemer, Ala. and 41-year-old Robert Lewis Jr. of Birmingham, Ala.

Both have been charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.