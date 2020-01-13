Opelika police arrest two men on burglary, theft charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men are behind bars after being taken into custody on burglary and theft charges.
Officers responded to Medical Arts Pharmacy in the 100 block of North 20th St. after a business alarm had been set off.
Police discovered that the business had been burglarized.
Officers were able to arrest 36-year-old Clyde Anthony Allen of Bessemer, Ala. and 41-year-old Robert Lewis Jr. of Birmingham, Ala.
Both have been charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
