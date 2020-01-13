'The Price is Right Live’ returns to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans of the longest-running game show on television are about to get another chance to “Come on down!”
The Montgomery Performing Arts Center says “The Price is Right Live!” is coming back to the capital city on April 1 with tickets soon going on sale. It was last here in early 2017.
The interactive stage show gives contestants the chance to win prizes you’ve seen on the TV show including appliances, vacations, even a new car by playing the familiar games like Plinko™, The Big Wheel™, and even the Showcase.
The game has been on the road playing to sell-out crowds for nearly a decade and has given out more than $10 million in cash and prizes in that time.
The game starts at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at the MPAC. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at mpaconline.org.
