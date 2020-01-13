Rain and rumbles to kick off the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hope you enjoyed the sunshine and warm air yesterday, because only one of those will follow us into the new workweek (and spoiler alert, it’s not the sunshine)... a rainy pattern will likely overtake Alabama for the next few days, so make sure you keep your rain gear and First Alert weather app handy!
First things first... with dew points and temperatures hoover very close to one another (AKA a saturated atmosphere) we are not only waking up to some rain on radar, but some fog as well. Take it easy and give yourself some extra time on the roads this morning as patchy areas of reduce visibility are expected.
It will not rain every hour of the day today, tomorrow or Wednesday. There will be a good coverage of rain as a stalled out warm front lifts through the area, but there is no guarantee it will pour/storm for everyone. Intensity of rain will vary at times, so you need to be prepared for anything from a light sprinkle to a few thunderstorms.
A few rumbles of thunder are possible; we’ll watch for any intense storms, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
We will start to trend a bit drier (but not completely rain free) by the middle/end of the workweek, but it won’t last long...
Yet another cold front brings more rain Saturday, but it also brings us more seasonably cool air as well! Long range data suggests a possible return to 50s for highs and drier air Sunday into next week.
