Storm clean up begins today in Pickens County

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The tight-knit community of Carrollton is cleaning up storm damage today while people are trying to cope with the loss of life and property.
There were three people killed Saturday when Pickens County was hit by an EF-2 tornado.
The victims have been identified as 51-year-old Tyrone Spain, 85-year-old Alert Barnett and his wife 75-year-old Susan Barnett.
"It’s just heartbreaking. I knew these three people about all my life. It’s very devastating and it takes a toll on me and the people around here,” Pickens County district 4 commissioner Jerry T. Fitch said.
Clean-up crews went to Settlement Road just outside of Carrollton to clear piles of debris so people can get into the homes still left standing and try to get some of their belongings.
Fitch said they’re also working to make sure the 18 people displaced from their homes get the care and help they need from the Red Cross. Some of those people are staying with family. Others, he said, are working to connect with other housing services.
Fitch said it could be another 3 to 4 days before cleanup is complete.
