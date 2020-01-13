Suspect sought for using stolen credit card at Montgomery businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a fraud investigation.
The suspect is wanted for using a stolen credit card at Walmart and City Gear. Investigators advise on Dec. 18, the suspect used the card to buy items at Walmart and attempted to buy items at City Gear.
Authorities say the suspect fled on foot and was last seen wearing all black clothing, a multi-color toboggan, and yellow and black Nike shoes.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.