Ten car burglaries reported at two Phenix City apartment complexes in twelve hours
By Alex Jones | January 13, 2020 at 9:13 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 9:32 AM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are currently investigating several car burglaries that occurred at apartment complexes on two streets in a 12-hour period.

The first burglary was reported at 2:39 a.m. on Jan. 12 at the Gardens on Stadium Apartments in the 3300 block of Stadium Dr.

A total of seven car burglaries were reported at the same apartment complex throughout the day with the last report being made at approximately 2:05 p.m., according to police reports.

A second string of three car burglaries was reported at Riverview Apartments in the 200 block of 16th St. The first report at this location was made at approximately 9:10 a.m. and the last at approximately 2:29 p.m.

Police have not connected the car burglaries to one another at this time.

