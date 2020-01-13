Ten car burglaries reported at two Phenix City apartment complexes in twelve hours

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are currently investigating several car burglaries that occurred at apartment complexes on two streets in a 12-hour period.
The first burglary was reported at 2:39 a.m. on Jan. 12 at the Gardens on Stadium Apartments in the 3300 block of Stadium Dr.
A total of seven car burglaries were reported at the same apartment complex throughout the day with the last report being made at approximately 2:05 p.m., according to police reports.
A second string of three car burglaries was reported at Riverview Apartments in the 200 block of 16th St. The first report at this location was made at approximately 9:10 a.m. and the last at approximately 2:29 p.m.
Police have not connected the car burglaries to one another at this time.
