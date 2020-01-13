Well-traveled Andalusia road washes out in middle of the night

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Part of a well-traveled road washed out in Andalusia after torrential rains over the weekend, and what made the situation scary is the fact it happened overnight in pitch-black darkness. A driver could have easily been swallowed up by the sinkhole.
The sinkhole formed on Pinewood Road. In the daylight, it’s hard to miss in the dip. It’s something Bobby Davis found strangely fascinating.
“I’m always surprised by the force of nature," he said. "Sometimes it’s fascinating and other times it’s devastating.”
“We’ve got everything isolated,” said Andalusia Sewer Operations Manager Tim Glisson, who says the hole formed around 1 a.m. Monday. The rains started and simply wouldn’t stop long enough for Preswood Creek to die down a little.
“It was more than the creek bed could handle,” Glisson added.
About 100 people are estimated to live within a quarter-mile radius of the sinkhole, which measures around 15 feet deep. And it’s getting deeper. The erosion continued even as the rains slacked off.
Thankfully, Glisson says it’s easy to get around Pinewood Road, which leads to Highway 84.
The hole not only exposed the challenge waiting before Glisson and his team, but it also revealed forgotten history; it appears at one time there was a wooden bridge over Preswood Creek.
The irony about the washout is that it happened on the very same road and on the very same spot years ago "in 1987,” according to Glisson.
It will take around a quarter of a million dollars, if not more, to fix it. Glisson says not much can be done until the rain stops. Until then Preswood Creek presses on in a most violent way downstream, and it’s taken a big chunk of Pinewood Road with it.
