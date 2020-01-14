Affidavit: Victim forced out of vehicle before multi-county chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re learning more about a multi-county chase Monday that ended with the two people charged.
According to court records, Gloria Loraine Harrison, 45, is charged with robbery second degree and burglary first degree. The second suspect, Brandy Ann Arbaugh, 24, is charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, burglary first degree, and robbery first degree.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began when a resident came home to find two people trying to break into her home.
As the homeowner arrived, the two suspects tried to leave but their vehicle became stuck. That’s when they took the homeowner’s vehicle, according to Capt. George Beaudry.
An arrest affidavit says Arbaugh forced the victim out of her vehicle while it was moving. The victim suffered superficial abrasions and lacerations from being drug.
Deputies chased the suspects through the Montgomery County, through Bullock County and finally into Macon County.
The affidavit says the vehicle reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour in rain and on wet roadways. It ran through multiple stop signs and passed oncoming traffic in no-passing zones with “no regard to the safety of the other drivers on the roadway”.
Harrison and Arbaugh were arrested on Crimson Road near the Tallassee exit.
Both were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Harrison was placed under a $40,000 bond and Arbaugh was placed under a $53,000 bond.
