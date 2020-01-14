Barbour Co. tornado is a good reminder to be prepared for severe weather, residents say

BARBOUR CO., Ala. (WTVM) - After a tornado wound its way through a Barbour County town, residents say it’s crucial everyone has a plan for the severe weather that is inevitable in the coming months.
There was minimal damage to houses and structures after the tornado hit Jan. 11.
Fallen trees, strewn debris and scattered limbs lie in the path of that EF-1 tornado that snaked its way through Bakerhill, a town about 10 miles southwest of Eufaula.
“The tip of the trees were bowing,” Scott Matthews, an area resident, said. “It looked like all the trees were bowing down to God.”
According to the National Weather Service, this tornado reached speeds of up to 88 miles per hour along its almost 6-mile path through the rural area.
“I looked out there in the yard, and it looked like someone had a pressure washer,” another resident, Larry Grubbs, said. “It wasn’t just blowing down. It looked like someone had a pressure washer blowing.”
The National Weather Service said there are no injuries or deaths from this tornado, and people in the area tell me that’s something we should really be thankful for.
“That’s a blessing,” Matthews said. "That’s nothing but God. That’s just a warning for all people: a warning from God.
Matthews said this warning is for people to be prepared for the inevitable severe weather that will come through the Chattahoochee Valley this year.
“I’m used to the storms and whatnot, but at the same time, you gotta be prepared,” he said.
One way some prepared for this most recent severe weather was by heading to the local shelter.
“I’m not staying [at home], especially when I got my family here," Grubbs said. “I’m taking my family away from here. We’re always watching the news. We try and pick it up so we aren’t waiting until the last minute to go.”
Residents said not waiting until the last minute is crucial and to start planning for the next bout of severe weather now.
