Friends and family remember Wytasha Carter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today was a grim reminder of how dangerous it can be for those who put on badges to protect us.
It was a tough day for officers in blue. One year ago, 44-year-old Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter was killed responding to a call.
It was especially tough for Carter's family and friends. While they may be down thinking about the loss of their friend, they all know he would want them to keep doing their job.
The loss of Sgt. Wytasha Carter shook the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham Police Officer Andre Hamby got the call early in the morning from a fellow officer.
"I had to get off the phone with him. I didn't want to break down on the phone with him. It was devastating," said Hamby.
Carter worked in Fairfield with Officer Erick Burpo. In 2006 it was Burpo who was shot.
"In 2006 I was shot. He was first on scene,” said Burpo. “He was there for me."
Burpo now works for the Graysville Police Department. He knows Sgt. Carter would want them to continue protecting the public despite the obvious danger.
"Stay strong, even going through what we go through every day,” said Burpo. “This is what we chose to do. He wouldn't have it any other way."
Hamby says all police officers understand the danger they face, but Sgt. Carter is an example of what is expected of an officer each day.
“There is a good chance when I leave home I may not come back,” says Hamby. “But that still doesn't stop you.'
Sgt Carter’s wife, Tiphanie Carter posted the following on Facebook:
