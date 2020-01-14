Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Force was strong enough at an Arizona store to reunite Luke Skywalker with his long-lost vinyl record. Actor Mark Hamill is praising workers at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange in Flagstaff for reuniting him with the “Star Wars: A New Hope” soundtrack that had been a gift from film composer John Williams. Hamill said in a tweet Saturday that it felt “totally unexpected & positively surreal” to have the record back. He commended the store for being honest and not selling it. The record surfaced at the store in 2018. Employees recently decided to try reaching out to Hamill, and he confirmed its authenticity.