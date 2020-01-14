List of Montgomery events for MLK Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is quickly approaching and there are several events scheduled across the capital city to celebrate.
Below is a list of those events in no particular order:
- Stepping Into Power: Young People’s Town Hall. Thursday at the Capri Theatre starting at 5 p.m.
- 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest Friday at various Montgomery schools starting at 8 a.m.
- 6th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration. Friday at the Davis Theatre at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Jazz & Lyrical Celebration. Friday at 400 Mobile St, Montgomery, AL 36104-3931. It will begin at 7 p.m.
- 24th Annual Alpha Upsilon Lambda Educational Foundation MLK Memorial Breakfast. Saturday at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at 8 a.m.
- MLK Family and Fun Day Saturday at the Midtown YMCA (Formerly Southeast YMCA) starting at 2 p.m.
- Before The Limelight Panel Discussion. Sunday at the Kress on Dexter starting at 4 p.m.
- Day of Community Service Monday at various locations. Starting at 8 a.m.
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Monday at 9 a.m.
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Weekend Parade. Monday in downtown Montgomery starting at 1 p.m.
