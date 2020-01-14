Man pulled out of burning car meets one of the heroes who saved him

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an amazing update to share with you.
Remember the video from last week, which showed a car exploding into flames after crashing into a gas pump on Bessemer Road.
The man behind the wheel is out of the hospital now.
We were there when he met one of the men who pulled him out of the flames, saving his life.
Justin Johnson says he doesn’t remember anything about the wreck-- just waking up and seeing Michael Bryant and his son Corey.
The father and son said they were in the right place at the right time, driving by on that Thursday night just seconds after Johnson’s car went up in flames.
Without hesitation, the father and son drove up to the scene and got Justin out.
The three total strangers-are now new friends with an incredible bond.
“I feel amazing. I feel like I got a calling on my life. God got something for me. I don’t know what it is, but I’m trying to find out,” said Johnson.
“I’m so happy he’s alright. This could’ve went a whole different direction. God did it for a reason. He spared his life. Now he’s here to teach and preach and do the right thing in life,” said Bryant.
Johnson broke his back and has 45 staples, but other than being sore, he says he’s okay.
He says Michael and Cory are his heroes, not only for saving his life, but also for allowing him to become the best father he can be to his four-year-old daughter, Kennedy.
