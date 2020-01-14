Man with medical condition reported missing

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen on Wednesday.
According to Crimestoppers, Harley Scott Knight was last seen by his mother at his home on Halso Mill Road in Greenville. He called his mother Friday from Hollywood Feeds off of Troy Highway in Montgomery.
Knight is diagnosed with a medical condition that causes him to get disorganized and not realize what he’s doing, Crimestoppers advise. He does not have a cell phone, and he was last seen traveling on foot.
Anyone with information on Knight’s whereabouts should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
