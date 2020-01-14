Montgomery burglary, theft suspect sought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators with the Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are releasing video evidence in hopes someone can identify a burglary and theft suspect.
The crime happened on Jan. 5 at a home in the 5600 block of Sweetwood Way. That’s where the suspect was recorded breaking into the victim’s home and stealing property.
Now, police need your help identifying them.
If you have any information, call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a $5,000 cash reward.
