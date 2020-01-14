More on/off rain, storms expected again today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, storms, warmer than average temperatures, fog and flooding... just a few things we will be watching over the next few days across Alabama. Our wet pattern lingers into our Tuesday, but just how much more rain are we expecting, and when do we finally get some cooler air to return?!
Heads up... there is probably some locally dense fog developing in areas, so use caution when driving this morning!
Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday... periods of showers and storms with temperatures starting in the 60s and climbing into the 70s.
Remember: It will not rain every hour of the day today, but where it does rain we could be dealing with heavy downpours. There will continue to be a good coverage of rain thanks to a stalled out warm front that lifted through our area and has now stopped moving; because of this, our whole area in now locked into a warm, moist atmosphere with ample ability to produce showers and thunderstorms.
Intensity of rain will vary at times, so you need to be prepared for anything from a light sprinkle to a few thunderstorms. While we don’t expect widespread severe weather, a few of these storms could sound nasty with their thunder and bring spots some gusty winds/potential hail.
Our biggest concern will likely be the potential for flooding... we’ve already seen several inches of rain for parts of our area, but more is expected! That’s why the National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood watches for several of our counties; fairly saturated soil is already something we ware dealing with, and an additional 1-3″ possible before wet weather moves out of the area.
We will start to trend a bit drier (but not completely rain free) by the middle/end of the workweek, but it won’t last long...
Yet another cold front brings more rain Saturday, but it also brings us more seasonably cool air as well! Long range data suggests a possible return to 50s for highs and drier air Sunday into next week.
