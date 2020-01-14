North Alabama Chick-fil-A employee serves up kindness during weekend storms

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It seems the kindness of Chick-fil-A employees is something they’re born with and not something they have learned. Yet another social media post has gone viral and this time a north Alabama restaurant is at the center.
Lauren Langley took to Facebook Saturday to share her experience at the Guntersville restaurant.
In the post, Langley said her car was shaking side-to-side when the strong winds rolled through and she could not see out of the window.
At one point, she said she felt helpless. Then, Ethan Brogden came along.
“She was so scared and wanted to get her kids to safety," said Brodgen.
The restaurant team lead said he ran outside to bring Langley and her two young boys inside their safe space. Afterward, he gave them a meal on the house.
“If it were just me and my two children and I didn’t necessarily know what was going on, I would hope that somebody would do something like that for me," expressed Brogden.
Langley’s post has been shared more than 12,000 times.
