Police: Argument over dice game leads to shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after an argument over a game led to a shooting, Montgomery police say.
Isaiah Williams, 23, is charged with assault second degree.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the shooting happened on Dec. 27th around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Overton Court. A man was seriously injured during the shooting and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
The victim later told officers the shooting happened after an argument during a dice game, Duckett said.
Williams was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He was placed under a $10,000 bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
