Police: Argument over dice game leads to shooting

Police: Argument over dice game leads to shooting
A man has been charged after an argument over a game led to a shooting, Montgomery police say. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | January 14, 2020 at 10:14 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 10:14 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after an argument over a game led to a shooting, Montgomery police say.

Isaiah Williams, 23, is charged with assault second degree.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the shooting happened on Dec. 27th around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Overton Court. A man was seriously injured during the shooting and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The victim later told officers the shooting happened after an argument during a dice game, Duckett said.

Williams was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He was placed under a $10,000 bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.