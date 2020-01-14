Man out on bond for robbery, charged with robbing 2 at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man out on bond for robbery has been charged for robbing two people at gunpoint.
In December, Lakeylea Jackson, 23, was charged with the armed robbery of a Montgomery business.
Capt. Regina Duckett says Jackson is now charged with two counts of robbery first degree. Those charges are related to a robbery that happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of the Eastern Boulevard. A man and woman told officers that they were robbed at gunpoint of cash.
Duckett says the two were not injured.
An investigation identified Jackson as the suspect. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center, and placed under a $100,000 bond.
It is not clear at this time if Jackson’s initial bond will be revoked.
