Police: Woman caught trying to light explosive device in Florida Walmart

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a 37-year-old woman faces multiple charges after she tried to build an explosive device inside a Tampa Walmart store.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say Emily Stallard is charged with attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and battery on an officer. She had a child with her in the store.
A security guard noticed Stallard opening unpaid items including flammable materials, projectiles and matches.
He and a wildlife officer in the store stopped her as she was about to light a wick.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.