Police: Woman charged with robbing Montgomery bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman for a bank robbery.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Destiny Smith, 24, is charged with robbery third degree.
Duckett says the bank robbery happened Monday around 12:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Washington Avenue. A suspect, later identified as Smith, passed a threatening note to the drive-thru teller.
Smith was taken into custody shortly after the robbery and charged. She was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $7,500 bond.
