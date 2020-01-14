Search continues for missing Tallapoosa County senior

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly a week has passed since 65-year-old Tallapoosa County resident Judy Jackson Kennebrew was last seen, but the search to find her is ongoing.
A missing senior alert is still active for the woman, whom law enforcement says may be suffering from a condition that would impair her judgment.
Tuesday, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said ground searches are ongoing in various areas.
Kennebrew was last seen in the area of Jackson Lane in Tallassee. She is said to have left her home around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 and has not returned.
She is described as being 5’3” and weighing 170 pounds. She has a small scar on the bridge of her nose, a square scar on her upper right thigh and a burn/skin graft on the top of her right hand.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Kennebrew, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 825-4164 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.