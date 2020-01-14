Single vehicle crash claims life of Brewton man

By WSFA Staff | January 14, 2020 at 6:41 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 6:41 AM

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Brewton Man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Sgt. Derek Gessner says the crash happened on Monday around 12:45 p.m. Rodney Blake Colvin, 31, was killed when the 2002 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Gessner says Colvin was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on U.S. 31 at the 72.6-mile marker, found miles north of Brewton.

