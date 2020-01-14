Suspect sought after moped stolen from Enterprise RV Park

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a moped from Enterprise RV Park on Saturday.
Enterprise detectives advise photos show a man hiding the moped, a blue 2002 Yamaha Zuma with an Ohio plate, in some bushes at the park on Rucker Blvd. A while later, a dark blue or black Chevy Trailblazer occupied by the suspect and another person pulled up and the suspects loaded the moped into the SUV and left the area.
Police say the theft happened at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information in this case should call EPD at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip here.
