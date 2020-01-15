ASU separates Homecoming from Turkey Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University made a big announcement Wednesday in regards to Homecoming and the Turkey Day Classic this upcoming fall.
The university announced the school will celebrate Homecoming in October this year, separate from the Turkey Day Classic. One of the things the change allows is for students and alumni to now experience three separate home celebrations.
“Our students, who are a big part of our gameday atmosphere, will be able to experience homecoming like many students around the country," said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams. "We have also surveyed our alumni and heard directly from many of them who have requested that the Homecoming game be separated from the Turkey Day Classic. By moving Homecoming to a different date, our fans will now have the opportunity to take part in three big home contests with the Labor Day Classic and the Turkey Day Classic.”
Traditionally, Homecoming is celebrated the same day as the Turkey Day Classic in November. It is something that was carefully thought through.
“The University is very aware that this move marks a departure from tradition, but we also understand that having Homecoming in October will provide opportunities for our students to celebrate before going home for the holidays, while also providing a great event for others who support Hornets football,” said Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. “This is a commitment that we’re making for the University this year and moving forward.”
The official date for Homecoming is Oct. 10, with the game to be played against Southern. Homecoming activities will run from Oct. 4-10.
