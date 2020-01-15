ASU separates Homecoming from Turkey Day Classic

“Our students, who are a big part of our gameday atmosphere, will be able to experience homecoming like many students around the country," said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams. "We have also surveyed our alumni and heard directly from many of them who have requested that the Homecoming game be separated from the Turkey Day Classic. By moving Homecoming to a different date, our fans will now have the opportunity to take part in three big home contests with the Labor Day Classic and the Turkey Day Classic.”