Better Business Bureau: Picking the right gym for you

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New year, new you? A lot of folks kick off the year with New Year’s resolutions. Many of those plans include getting in shape and finding a place to work out. That can be a little overwhelming because there are so many different types of work out facilities.
So where do you start?
“First of all, what do you want to do?” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. “Do you want to lose weight, have better cardio fitness, do you want to build muscle?"
Once you set a goal, fitness experts say you should visit several places to see which one feels like the best fit. Ask about free trials so you can test out the facility for a week or a few classes and when it comes to signing a contract, you have to read the fine print.
"You do want to know what will happen if you move if the place closes, a number of things could happen during the period of your contract. Does it renew automatically? You need to know these things.”
Also, be careful of high-pressure sales tactics. If an employee is trying to get you to sign up right away so you don’t miss a good deal, that could be a red flag. You may want to go home and think about it before signing on the dotted line.
If you have a question about a specific gym, you can always look up reviews on the Better Business Bureau website.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.