3 in custody after live mortar round found in vehicle at gate to Pearl Harbor base

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people have been taken into custody after a live mortar round was found in a vehicle at a gate to Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, prompting a lockdown late Tuesday into early Wednesday, military officials said.
Officials said around 10:30 p.m., security forces responded to a vehicle at Nimitz Gate that did not have authorized access to the base.
When the gate guard asked the driver of the vehicle to turn around, the guard smelled marijuana and noticed potential ordnance in the car, officials said.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to the scene.
Base spokesman Chuck Anthony said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service took the three occupants in the car — all civilians — into custody for questioning.
There were no injuries reported.
Anthony added that hundreds of cars get turned around usually because drivers end up at the wrong gate, but security took further action after seeing the mortar round and smelling the marijuana.
Gates on the base were closed for approximately two hours, with no inbound or outbound traffic allowed.
The O'Malley Gate opened for inbound and outbound traffic shortly after midnight.
The Nimitz Gate reopened to all traffic just before 4 a.m.
The incident comes just a little over a month after a Navy sailor opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, killing two civilian employees and injuring a third before shooting himself.
