First phase of downtown Wetumpka road work nearing completion

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The new look of downtown Wetumpka is beginning to take shape.
For the better part of last year, work crews spent many months improving the look of downtown after the area was hit by a tornado in January.
Workers are wrapping up phase one, which includes repaving the streets.
Depending on the weather, the repaving job could begin Thursday of this week.
Phase two involves the sidewalks.
“Once we get that in place, then there’s a second phase that will start a little bit later and we will be building sidewalks back to the street, the new streets that will be put in where in this project we’re going to build the streets back to the sidewalks that have been put in,” said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis.
Willis says all three phases should be completed within a year.
