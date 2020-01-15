Gov. Ivey visits Holman Correctional Facility Wednesday

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey visited Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore Wednesday.
Video shows the governor arrive in Atmore by plane before she is driven to the prison. Her office released a statement about the visit:
“The governor’s visit today is a sign of her commitment to addressing the challenges that face our state’s correctional facilities. Seeing prison conditions firsthand is a priority for Governor Ivey, as it will provide her the most up-to-speed information as she continues to work with the Legislature this coming Session.”
According to Alabama Department of Corrections’ website, Holman is the primary correctional facility for housing death row inmates and is the only facility in the state that carries out executions.
Alabama lawmakers plan to tackle several corners of the complex criminal justice system during the legislative session. On Tuesday, the Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy held its final meeting before the session begins, and it will release a report filled with its policy recommendations to address the state’s prison crisis.
We have reached out for more information about what Ivey did during the visit.
