Investigators: Blount County woman run over and killed by husband after shoplifting

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A bizarre and sad story as a Blount County man is accused of running over his wife and killing her during a police chase Saturday evening.
Blount County authorities and ALEA are investigating the woman’s death.
Authorities say Jimmy Smith and his wife Crystal Lynn Carlson were shoplifting from the Walmart in Oneonta Saturday when Walmart’s theft prevention services caught them and called 911.
Investigators say Smith and his wife attempted to get away and were driving on Highway 75.
Carlson (who had previous warrants out for her arrest) apparently told Smith to slow down and she was going to jump out of the car. Somehow when she did that, she ended up under the car and died, according to authorities.
Jimmy Smith is charged with theft of property and attempting to elude. He could face charges in his wife’s death as well.
