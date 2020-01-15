Montgomery’s Riverfront Park closed due to minor flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Riverfront Park in downtown Montgomery has been closed for the time being due to flooding in the area.
The Montgomery Parks and Recreation Department confirmed the closure Wednesday morning.
While water from the Alabama River can be seen around the Amphitheater, technically, the river at Montgomery isn’t in “flood stage,” according to WSFA First Alert Meteorologist Lee Southwick.
Flood stage is at 35 feet, but as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, it was only at 33.35 feet, a level referred to as “action” stage.
Action stage still means there can be localized areas of flooding, as we can see in the photo above.
The river is currently forecasted to crest at 34 feet, a little under what’s expected. So it’s just below the “minor flooding” stage.
