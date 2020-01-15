MPS approves LIFE Academy charter school application

“The next step is we’ll be offered a contract that we’ll have to sit down with the legal team and have our people look at it as well. Our staff and our agents. We all have to understand what’s been asked of us because in the big scheme of things this is our charter and exactly what they’re expecting of us as far as our goals and objectives are. Overwhelming joy. I am so overwhelmed with joy that God allowed this opportunity to happen for us," said Chism who retired two years after more than 20 years in the military.