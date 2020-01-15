MPS implements new ID check-in system for visitors to step up security

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new system to increase safety and security on campuses is in place at all Montgomery Public Schools.
MPS has implemented what’s called the Raptor ID system on all of its campuses. So, from now on, every visitor to each school will be required to check-in, and wear a badge while in the school.
You’ll be asked for your ID when you check-in, and asked where in the school you’re planning to visit. Next, you’ll get a sticker with your name and picture printed on it.
The new system does a 50-state sex offender search, and it connects to the schools’ student information system. It will also show if you’re not on the list to check out a certain student, or if you shouldn’t be at the school at all. MPS officials say it also has the capability to do background checks.
The system costs about $1,600 per school plus a subscription fee, according to MPS.
Several other schools in surrounding areas have already implemented similar safety systems.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.