Part of Crenshaw County road closed due to cave-in

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One lane is closed on County Road 77 (Ivy Creek Road) in Crenshaw County due to an area that is starting to cave in.
According to the county EMA director Elliott Jones, the Crenshaw County Highway Department advised him of the closure Wednesday morning. The section of the roadway affected runs between Highway 10 and 106.
Jones asks that motorists avoid the road unless they live in the area. He will update the condition of the road Wednesday afternoon.
