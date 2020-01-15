Slowly trending drier, but we’re not rain-free yet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain and more rain. Ready for it to go away? Well, we will be trending much drier today, but we can’t say it’s a completely rain-free afternoon. After a wet past couples of days, the forecast looks promising as we transition out of this active pattern and back to a quiet, cooler one.
Central Alabama is in between two boundaries this morning, so Wednesday through Saturday will all feature a scattering of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.
Overall, fewer of us will have rain - and the rain will be lighter in nature; we don’t expect damaging thunderstorms, but a few claps of thunder could be in the cards.
The risk of flash flooding will diminish, but area creeks, streams and rivers will stay elevated for the foreseeable future.
Temperatures Wednesday could be close to record territory... with a forecast high in the upper 70s, we only need to get to 78° to tie today as the warmest January 15th on record (with this same date back in 2017 and 1950).
Finally, late Saturday, a cold front sweeps through the Deep South. That means change is on the way soon!
This will usher in drier air, finally cutting off the moisture that has kept us so wet for so long... but, it will also lead to a drop in temperatures. We drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday night; highs Sunday will struggle into the mid 50s.
Long range model guidance is consistently showing a blast of much colder air for early next week: highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s by next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. So get those Winter clothes back out!
