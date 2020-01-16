Authorities actively searching for suspect in connection to Paighton Houston’s death

Fredrick Hampton (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | January 16, 2020 at 8:26 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 10:32 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a suspect in connection to the death of Paighton Houston.

Deputy Chief David Agee says a warrant is issued for 50-year-old Fredrick Hampton, who is expected to be charged with abuse of a corpse, which is a class C felony.

Paighton Houston
Paighton Houston (Source: Facebook)

The sheriff’s office is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. with more information.

Houston went missing on December 21 and her body was found buried in shallow grave behind a home in Hueytown on January 3.

The body is in tact and has not been identified. It has been taken to the coroner’s office. (Source: WBRC)

