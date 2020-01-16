Candidate Profile: Congressman Bradley Byrne runs for US Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congressman Bradley Byrne is among the crowd of seven Republican candidates competing to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator.
He has served as a state senator and currently represents District 1 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I’ve been in the fight in Washington now, trying to protect President Trump from all the things that Democrats have done to him. I literally was one of the people that walked in that room with Adam Schiff and said enough with this secret investigation," he said.
Byrne claims to be the only candidate who is in the process to clean up the swamp in Washington. He touts that he cleaned up the “most corrupt part of state government” when he was the chancellor of the two-year college system.
Byrne took aim at Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.
“Doug Jones is someone that I have nothing against personally,” he said. "I don’t think he votes the way Alabama wants to develop the key represents the state of Alabama.”
Jones had supported items including legislation funding HBCUs and changes to the Medicare wage index to help rural hospitals, but Byrne said Jones did not do the leg work for the Medicare wage index change. Byrne said he helped for years to push those changes.
“He was talking about it but didn’t do anything. He’s there to take credit for all of the hard work that people like Terri Sewell and I have done for years. He can talk a good game but he’s not actually doing it,” said Byrne.
The congressman’s top priorities include cutting spending in Washington. He wants to make more funds in the budget discretionary spending.
There are seven Republican candidates on the primary in March. The others include former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney, businessman Stanley Adair, and Ruth Page Nelson.
The Republican winner will face off against Jones in the general election in November.
