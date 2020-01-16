DNA helps identify man at center of south Alabama death investigation

A south Alabama death investigation that started in late September is now closed, according to the Enterprise Police Department. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | January 16, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 2:55 PM

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama death investigation that started in late September is now closed, according to the Enterprise Police Department.

The probe started on Sept. 30 when a property owner found a body in a vehicle on their property.

Since that discovery, DNA testing has identified the remains as that of 54-year-old Enterprise resident James Masterson.

Investigators say they ruled out foul play as a cause of death but provided no other details.

