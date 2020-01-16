DNA helps identify man at center of south Alabama death investigation

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama death investigation that started in late September is now closed, according to the Enterprise Police Department.
The probe started on Sept. 30 when a property owner found a body in a vehicle on their property.
Since that discovery, DNA testing has identified the remains as that of 54-year-old Enterprise resident James Masterson.
Investigators say they ruled out foul play as a cause of death but provided no other details.
