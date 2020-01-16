Family wants answers to Montgomery cold case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The loss of a family member is never easy but losing a family member to violence can be a nightmare. A Montgomery family is turning to the public to get answers about the death of their loved one. He was shot to death right outside his apartment.
It’s hard for Terry Brown to hold back her tears. It’s been nearly six months since her only son was shot and killed. Still, for her, it seems like yesterday.
“At least give our family some peace...cause this has been a living nightmare you can’t wake up from,” she said.
The shooting happened July 26, 2019, when Laquintin Brown lost power at his apartment in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way. Authorities say he went outside to switch his breaker box when he was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
“For someone to take his life like this he didn’t deserve it,” said Brown.
Brown’s death is also a mystery to his sister. Cherkuita Scott is a former detective with the Montgomery Police Department. She’s now a sheriff’s deputy. She and her family are turning to the public to keep this case fresh and on the minds of potential witnesses.
“Even when you don’t think you saw something if you come forward and tell the information sometimes it’s the key to the puzzle you’re looking for,” said Scott.
The Brown family is counting on the public to find peace and closure, and most of all, answers to the question of why someone would kill their loved one.
Laquintin Brown was also a father. His daughters are 4 and 5 years old. If you have any information that could help police call CrimeStoppers at (334)-215-STOP.
