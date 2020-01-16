Former MPD officer convicted of enticing a child for immoral purposes

“Law enforcement officers are some of the most trusted members of our society and must be held to the highest standard. Ninety-nine percent of them are exceptional officers who do a difficult job and do it well," Bailey said in a statement. "However, when one of them abuses their power or violates the public trust, they will be held accountable. I want to thank the Montgomery Police Department for their investigation as well as their commitment to the prosecution and conviction in this case. I am proud that my office was able to obtain justice for this innocent victim. We will be seeking the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.”