Former MPD officer convicted of enticing a child for immoral purposes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Montgomery police officer has been convicted of enticing a child for immoral purposes, according to District Attorney Daryl Bailey.
Bailey said Stevie Rodgers was in uniform and on duty when he ordered a 15-year-old girl into an empty residence and made sexually explicit remarks to her. Rodgers then reportedly propositioned the victim for sexual acts.
According to the district attorney, Rodgers testified during the trial that he was mentoring the victim and was trying to “stoop to her level and talk to her in a way she would understand.”
Rodgers will be sentenced on Feb. 20. He faces a sentence of one to 10 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
“Law enforcement officers are some of the most trusted members of our society and must be held to the highest standard. Ninety-nine percent of them are exceptional officers who do a difficult job and do it well," Bailey said in a statement. "However, when one of them abuses their power or violates the public trust, they will be held accountable. I want to thank the Montgomery Police Department for their investigation as well as their commitment to the prosecution and conviction in this case. I am proud that my office was able to obtain justice for this innocent victim. We will be seeking the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.