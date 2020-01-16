Harvard students help with Mayor Reed’s transition team

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three students from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government are in Montgomery as part of Harvard’s Transition Term program. The program provides assistance to communities undergoing leadership changes.
The three graduate fellows have spent two weeks in Montgomery working with Mayor Steven Reed’s transition team. They say their goal is to translate the energy from the campaign into real change in the city.
“As a black American, it’s been really important, and the buzz of his election was felt beyond Alabama, and getting here and experiencing not just that historic moment, but also his leadership and what the result of that is, there’s so much energy and activism right here. I think that in combination with his vision can really affect a lot of change,” said Harvard student Andrew Bentley.
Bentley says he's encouraged by what he has experience in Montgomery.
“Just last week, we were at a transition committee meeting for the cultural arts, and 50 people showed up in the middle of the day. I think that’s a natural consequence of his leadership and the hunger around the city for change, and more equitable thought and how government can help and improve lives,” he said.
Fellow student Katie Shultz, a Hoover native, says it’s exciting to be a part of something historic in her home state.
“We heard a lot on campus as well about excitement for Mayor Reed’s election, and what’s happening in Montgomery now. So to be able to come be part of that and see his leadership up close has been really exciting,” Shultz added.
The Harvard students hope to pass the torch to graduate students living in the Montgomery area once they leave Jan. 17.
