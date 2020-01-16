Man convicted in 2016 Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury convicted Jacoby Bean of assault first degree for shooting Kadarius Adams in October 2016.
According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Bean and Adams had an ongoing dispute, and Bean thought Adams broke into his house the week leading up to the shooting. Bean approached Adams in an apartment complex parking lot on Carmichael Road and shot at him at least nine times. Adams was struck eight times.
Bean’s sentencing date hasn’t been set. He faces a sentence of 10 to 20 years.
“The ongoing violent crime in our city must stop. I am thankful that my office was able to remove another violent criminal off the streets. This man took the law into his own hands and now he is locked up where he belongs. We will be asking that he be sentenced to the maximum term of 20 years in prison," District Attorney Daryl Bailey said.
