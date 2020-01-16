Montgomery man charged in Auburn auto burglary investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is in Auburn police custody after an investigation connected him to an auto burglary.
Adrian Lamont King was arrested Wednesday on warrants charging him with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, third-degree theft of property, using a false identity to obstruct justice, and fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement.
According to police, an auto burglary was reported in the 2600 block of Carrington Court. Police say an individual, later identified as the 42-year-old King, was seen pulling on the door handle of a vehicle parked at a residence. Officers responding to the area observed King in the vicinity where King immediately fled, leaving police on a brief foot pursuit. King was taken into custody moments later and police found the property he took in the course of the auto burglary in his possession.
King was transported to the Auburn Police Department where he was interviewed. Police say during the entire investigative process, King misled investigators about his true identity, providing multiple names and identifying information. Detectives confirmed King’s true identity and discovered that he was on parole in Montgomery for multiple property and financial crimes.
King was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $10,500 bond related to the charges in Auburn, although he is being held without bond for violating his parole.
