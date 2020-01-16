Montgomery man charged in Auburn auto burglary investigation

According to police, an auto burglary was reported in the 2600 block of Carrington Court. Police say an individual, later identified as the 42-year-old King, was seen pulling on the door handle of a vehicle parked at a residence. Officers responding to the area observed King in the vicinity where King immediately fled, leaving police on a brief foot pursuit. King was taken into custody moments later and police found the property he took in the course of the auto burglary in his possession.