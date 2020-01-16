Showers and fog this morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be similar to yesterday, with warm temperatures and isolated showers. We’re tracking a few showers on radar this morning, drifting southeast through central Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory is also in effect this morning, so give yourself extra time on the road when heading to work or school.
Today’s rain is mostly light in nature, and is favoring the morning hours. Only an isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon and evening.
The risk of flash flooding has diminished, but area creeks, streams and rivers will stay elevated for the foreseeable future.
Friday will be mostly dry but breezy.
Late Saturday, a cold front sweeps through the Deep South. Expect widespread, light rain out ahead of it.
The front will usher in not only drier air, but much colder air as well. Highs Sunday will struggle into the mid 50s, then drop to the 40s by Monday. Lows will be in the 20s by next Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Time to locate your winter coat again!
