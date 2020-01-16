Sunday to mark one year since Wetumpka tornado

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An anniversary is rapidly approaching for those who live in Wetumpka. The city is just days away from formally remembering the tornado that caused millions of dollars in damages and injured four people.
Pastor Jonathan Yarboro perhaps lost the most in the tornado. The pastor’s historic church, First Presbyterian Church, was blown away.
“We’re blessed with tangible signs of rebuilding and especially in the framing portion of what’s going," he said. "That happened very quickly.”
The tornado packed winds of 135 miles an hour, caused more than $5 million in damages to city-related properties and injured four people.
Those who happened to be driving on the Bibb-Graves Bridge during the storm say they felt the span groan against the punishing winds.
The hallmarks of the storm are still visible today but nowhere near the debris that littered this part of town on the night of Jan. 19, 2019. For months the storm knocked the city off its rails of normalcy but since that time Wetumpka has healed, no longer feeling shattered and broken.
Community leaders will gather at the Wetumpka First Baptist Church on Sunday to reflect and remember the storm. The gathering is set for 11:45 a.m. Sunday at the church which lost part of its facility in the tornado.
