Third suspect charged in drug related robbery, shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old has been charged in connection to a drug-related robbery and shooting, Montgomery police say.
Kendarius Watkins is charged with robbery first degree and assault first degree.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the charges are related to an incident that took place shortly after midnight in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way. A man was seriously injured after being shot. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.
Duckett says an investigation showed the shooting was drug-related and Watkins was identified as a suspect. Watkins was taken into custody Wednesday and charged.
Watkins was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bond.
Police previously charged Thomas Hardy and Marion Bailey in connection to this case.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.