Unranked Alabama spoils Auburn’s undefeated record

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama beats fourth ranked Auburn Tigers 83-64 Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.
The 19 point upset was not the ending most were expecting.
The Tigers have not lost a game all season and made it all the way to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament last season.
But the Alabama, Auburn rivalry clearly shouldn’t be underestimated. The Tigers haven’t won a game back to back in Tuscaloosa since 1970. And it seems tonight wouldn’t be any different.
The matchup marked the 161st meeting on the hardwood between the two schools, which is the fourth-most games UA has played against any one opponent.
The Crimson Tide ranks seventh in the country at 83.2 points per game, while the Tigers are 11th in the nation at 82.1 points a contest.
